Cyprus opens embassy in Astana, first in Central Asia

It is noted that the event represents an important milestone in the development of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Cyprus.

The Embassy of Cyprus in Kazakhstan has become Nicosia’s first diplomatic mission in Central Asia. This step reflects Kazakhstan’s growing role as a key partner of Cyprus in the region and creates additional opportunities for expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev underscored that Cyprus is an important partner of Kazakhstan within the European Union and emphasized that the opening of the Embassy would contribute to the further strengthening of political dialogue and the development of interaction between Central Asia and the Mediterranean region.

For his part, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos noted the significance of opening Cyprus’s first diplomatic mission in the region and expressed confidence in the steady advancement of bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Kazakhstan and Cyprus signed five interdepartmental agreements aimed at the development of cooperation in digitalization, culture, education, sports and trade and investment cooperation.