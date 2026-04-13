The path to the stars: Kazakhstan reveals cosmonaut selection criteria

"According to the established cosmonaut selection rules, the minimum requirements for candidates are as follows: to be a citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan, aged between 18 and 40, and hold a higher education degree," the Aerospace Committee said in response to Qazinform's official inquiry.

The department further clarified the key professional competencies. They include systems thinking, the capability of operating complex technical systems, management and decision-making skills under conditions of uncertainty and time constraints, as well as a high level of digital literacy.

Additionally, the Committee emphasized that physical and psychological resilience, the ability to work in isolation and as part of international crews, and proficiency in foreign languages are equally essential.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump on the successful accomplishment of the Artemis II mission.