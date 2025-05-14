The Path of Abai and The Officer’s Notes to be translated into Uzbek

Kazakh writers living in Uzbekistan heavily contribute to the translation of literary works. Currently, they are translating the book by the hero of the Kazakh people, legendary combat leader and writer Bauyrzhan Momyshuly, The Officer’s Notes. We hope it will be published soon. It will let Uzbek readers get acquainted with the literary and spiritual legacy of the great son of the Kazakh people, he said.

Notably, this year Uzbekistan celebrates the 180th anniversary of the poet, thinker and enlightener Abai, whose name is etched in the history of the Kazakh and world culture. The Path of Abai will be translated into Uzbek as part of festive events countrywide. Conferences, literary evenings, poetry contests dedicated to the life and works of great Abai started across the country.

As written before, Abai Institutes may be opened in China, Türkiye and Mongolia.