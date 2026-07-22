The Odyssey sets multiple box office records in just 3 days

Universal Pictures said the film recorded the biggest worldwide opening of Nolan’s career and the highest opening weekend for both a live-action film and an R-rated release in 2026. The studio’s release was further bolstered by a record-breaking IMAX performance.

According to IMAX, The Odyssey generated $52 million from IMAX screenings worldwide during its opening weekend – the largest IMAX debut in the company’s history. The film also became the first feature shot entirely with IMAX cameras.

The Odyssey significantly outperformed all competitors. Disney’s Moana finished second at the North American box office with $17.9 million, followed by Toy Story 5 with $13.8 million and Minions & Monsters with $13.6 million. Evil Dead Burn rounded out the top five with $4.7 million. The Invite earned $3.9 million, Young Washington $3.6 million, Obsession $2.5 million, Supergirl $1.5 million, and Disclosure Day $1.4 million, completing the top 10, according to Box Office Mojo.

To note, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Christopher Nolan’s epic film The Odyssey grossed over $264 million worldwide during its opening weekend.