Matt Damon, Christopher Nolan to guest on Korean TV show

The pair are set to visit South Korea early next month to promote Nolan's new fantasy action film, "The Odyssey."

It marks Nolan's first visit to South Korea. Damon previously visited the country in 2016 to promote the action thriller "Jason Bourne."

According to tvN, the upcoming episode will feature a candid conversation with Nolan and Damon about "The Odyssey" and their views on filming and acting. The broadcaster did not specify when the episode would be aired.

"The Odyssey" follows Greek king Odysseus, portrayed by Damon, on a perilous journey to reunite with his wife, Penelope, after the Trojan War. It is scheduled to be released locally on August 5.

Other notable international personalities featured on "You Quiz on the Block" include Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that singer-actress IU and actor Lee Jong-suk had ended their four-year relationship.