The new Constitution will Strengthen Kazakhstan’s institutional stability — expert

The reform moved beyond the stage of political approval and entered the stage of practical state implementation. Silvia Boltuc, an expert at the analytical platform SpecialEurasia (Italy), reflects on the significance of this stage, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

It is precisely this transition that is key today. If the referendum confirmed public support for the new Basic Law, the next phase will show how capable the new constitutional architecture is of reshaping the legislative process, updating governance mechanisms, and giving the state greater institutional resilience. For Kazakhstan, which is undergoing internal transformation while simultaneously maintaining a significant role in Eurasian politics, economics, and logistics, this is not only a matter of internal order but also of external reliability.

— How important is this transition for the long-term stability of the state?

— This transition is fundamentally important, because now we are no longer talking about a constitutional idea, but about constitutional practice. The referendum itself was an important political act, but only the implementation phase will show whether the new model is actually capable of changing the nature of state governance. In this sense, the 2026 Constitution represents not just a set of amendments, but an actual reset of the country’s legal and institutional foundations.

The most notable change is the transition from a bicameral parliament to a unicameral Qurultay. From an institutional point of view, this means an attempt to make the legislative process faster and less dependent on inter-chamber coordination. But that is precisely why the implementation stage is particularly important: such a model requires strong internal oversight mechanisms in order to preserve the quality of legislation and maintain institutional balance.

Within the current political framework, this indeed looks like a transition toward a new social contract. And it is important that this transition has not been left at the symbolic level: the signing of the Constitution was immediately accompanied by the launch of mechanisms for its implementation. This sequence shows that the course pursued by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is built not on one-time political gestures, but on the intention to carry the reform through to a functioning institutional system.

— Today the new Constitution has already been presented as the beginning of a qualitatively new stage in the country’s development. Can this be seen as a logical continuation of the already ongoing course toward institutional modernization?

— Yes, it does look like a continuation of the line that has already been set. The new Constitution did not emerge in isolation from previous reforms. After the changes of 2022, several steps had already been taken that carried major institutional significance.

Against this background, the 2026 Constitution introduces new mechanisms, including the return of the vice president position and the formalization of the Khalyq Kenesi. From a political and institutional perspective, this suggests an effort not to dismantle the presidential system, but to make it more structured and more predictable. The vice president position is especially important, because it creates a clearer framework for succession and for the distribution of responsibility within the executive branch.

That is why the discussion of a qualitatively new stage of development seems quite justified. This is not about a one-time political formula, but about an attempt to move the state model into a more formalized, manageable, and stable framework. The approach of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gives the impression of being strategically structured: he is not breaking the system, but gradually guiding it toward a more modern and institutionally mature format.

— Does this strengthen international trust in Kazakhstan as a predictable and institutionally stable state?

— Yes, and it is precisely the implementation that will be decisive here. International trust in a state is formed not only by the principles it declares, but also by how effectively those principles are translated into a functioning institutional system. Kazakhstan’s foreign policy has long been based on a multi-vector diplomatic approach, and in this context the new Constitution can reinforce the country’s image as a stable and predictable partner.

This is connected with the fact that the Basic Law emphasizes principles such as sovereignty, territorial integrity, the rule of law, and the protection of citizens’ rights. In addition, it includes more modern legal provisions, including those related to digital rights and additional guarantees within the justice system. For external actors, all of this matters as an indicator that Kazakhstan is seeking to establish a clearer framework for state development.

In the current agenda, there is a particularly strong emphasis on the idea that the new Constitution should become a reliable foundation for statehood and sovereignty, not merely a symbol of renewal. For international partners, this means that the policy of Kazakhstan links internal stability with external predictability, and such a combination always strengthens trust. It is precisely this line that makes the country appear noticeably more convincing against the backdrop of broader turbulence across Eurasia.

— A large-scale legal recalibration lies ahead: new laws, adjustments to existing legislation, and synchronization with parliamentary elections. How important is this phase for investors, businesses, and Kazakhstan’s overall business reputation?

— This stage is crucial, because it is precisely here that constitutional reform begins to influence the economic and investment environment. For businesses and investors, the decisive factor is not the mere adoption of the Constitution, but how the new legal framework will unfold in sectoral and regulatory legislation. In other words, this is the moment when the constitutional text begins to turn into a practical legal environment.

The guarantees being established are particularly important, including the presumption of innocence, protection of professional legal activity, and stronger mechanisms for safeguarding intellectual property. For emerging markets, such a hierarchy of legal norms has special value, because it reduces institutional uncertainty and makes the environment more transparent for external capital.

Additional weight is given to this phase by the scale of the upcoming legal recalibration: new constitutional laws, synchronization with parliamentary elections, and the adjustment of dozens of existing legal acts. From the perspective of investors, this is an important signal that the new Constitution is beginning to function as the foundation of a real legal system rather than as a declarative document. This is precisely what shapes a country’s long-term business reputation. Combined with mechanisms such as the Astana International Financial Centre, it strengthens the perception of Kazakhstan as a state with an increasingly clear and predictable regulatory environment. A pragmatic style associated with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is also visible here: constitutional reform is immediately translated into the applied legal sphere.

— Looking at the period after the Constitution enters into force on July 1, could the new Basic Law become one of the factors strengthening Kazakhstan as a stable and strategically important partner?

— Yes, and it is precisely in the long term that the significance of this reform may become most evident. The 2026 Constitution can be seen as part of a broader effort by Kazakhstan to move toward a more mature stage of state development. By updating the legal framework and adjusting the structure of governance, the country aims to reduce the risk of institutional stagnation and increase its ability to respond to a changing regional environment.

For Kazakhstan this is particularly important because it occupies a strategic position in Eurasia and plays a visible role in regional connectivity projects, including transport corridors linking Asia and Europe. To preserve and strengthen this role, the country needs political stability and institutional continuity.

If we follow the current logic of the reform, the new Basic Law is intended to become not only a legal foundation but also a solid platform for further state development. In that capacity it can strengthen the position of Kazakhstan as a stable and strategically significant partner in Eurasia, capable of combining internal modernization, sovereign development, and long-term external reliability. Much of this is also connected with the fact that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been consistently moving the reform from the political sphere into the practical one, giving it a strategic and institutionally calibrated character.

Against the backdrop of a more dynamic Central Asia, this is especially important, because strong domestic institutions are what allow a country to maintain influence and strategic weight in regional processes. In this sense, Kazakhstan appears to be a country that is not merely holding its position, but strengthening it through a carefully considered renewal of its state model.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that New Constitution of Kazakhstan ensures protection of personal data.