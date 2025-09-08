The main challenge is high inflation, says Kazakhstan’s President

"Today the main challenge is high inflation, which erodes economic growth and household incomes. There is no ready-made solution to this problem. Many countries face it, but in our case it has taken on a particularly acute form. We must break out of this macroeconomic circle, overcome long-standing difficulties by drawing on best practices, and be prepared to take responsibility for unpopular measures," the President said during the traditional State-of-the-Nation Address.

He instructed the Government and the National Bank to work together on this issue.

Photo credit: Akorda

"The Government and the National Bank must act as one team, given the complexity of the situation. This is a national task that requires unity. Now is not the time for a tug of war," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

