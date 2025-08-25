The King of Jordan to pay a state visit to Uzbekistan 

The main events of the visit will take place in the city of Samarkand.

The summit agenda includes issues of developing political, trade, economic, and investment cooperation, establishing partnerships in the chemical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, textile, mining, and other industries, as well as expanding cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

An exchange of views will also take place on current aspects of international and regional policy.

Following the talks, the signing of a package of bilateral agreements is expected.

As written before, at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on August 26–27.