According to the International Olympic Committee, the Olympic emblem features a pink cockatoo, while the Paralympic emblem depicts a sulphur-crested cockatoo.

Photo credit: Canva

The outline of Queensland is incorporated into the birds’ crests. The designs also feature elements of the Olympic and Paralympic flames, symbolizing unity, hope and inspiration. An arrangement of three and two feathers provides a subtle reference to 2032.

Cockatoos hold special significance for Australia’s First Nations peoples. In their cultures, the birds serve as messengers connecting people with Country, stories and ceremonies.

Each emblem is complemented by the Brisbane 2032 name in a bespoke font and the respective Games symbol: the Olympic rings or Paralympic Agitos.

Image credit: IOC

Australia will host the Olympic Games for the third time, following Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000.

The unveiling followed a series of events across Queensland involving 12 Olympic and Paralympic sporting greats. Six individual design elements were revealed at the Great Barrier Reef, Castle Hill in Townsville, Rockhampton, the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast.

The elements were then brought together at a launch event in Brisbane’s South Bank, where two large-scale physical emblems were unveiled.

The emblems are separate from the Games’ mascots, which will be introduced closer to the event.

The Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games will run from July 23 to August 8, followed by the Paralympic Games from August 24 to September 5.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Munich will represent Germany in the race to host the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036, 2040 or 2044.