The Head of State explains role of Khalyk Kenesi in nationwide dialogue

Addressing the inaugural session of the Kazak Khalyk Kenesi, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he had long planned to establish a special institution to discuss the country's problems, analyze citizens’ views and develop concrete recommendations.

The Head of State said he personally proposed the name Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi to the Constitutional Reform Commission because it reflects the nationwide character of this new institution.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the inclusion of the word Khalyk (People) in the council's name is both logical and justified, as the Constitution defines the people as the sole source of state power and the bearer of sovereignty.

The President also noted that previous institutions, including the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, the National Council of Public Trust, and the Ulttyq Qurultay, had successfully fulfilled their historical missions. He credited the Assembly with strengthening national unity, the Public Trust Council with fostering a new political culture through constructive dialogue, and the Ulttyq Qurultay with deepening nationwide discussions.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the practical outcomes of the Ulttyq Qurultay, noting that its initiatives had led to the adoption of 26 laws, while another 10 draft laws are under consideration.

As written before, the first session of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi is being held in Astana with the participation of the President.