The Golden Empire historical TV series is halfway done
The shooting of the epic Golden Empire documentary drama, featuring the Golden Horde epoch and formation of the Ulus of Jochi, is half-way through, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The project is implemented by the KargaSeven Pictures international company with the support of the Dara Presidential Initiatives Fund.
In Almaty region, the project team is shooting the key episodes, including battle scenes with the use of pyrotechnics, stunts and animals.
More than 400 professionals - directors, cameramen, artists, technical personnel and actors are involved in the shooting process.
88 actors and 20 professional stuntmen of the Nomad Stunts are participating in the project.
State Counselor Erlan Karin visited the filming location to discuss creative and organizational tasks with the team. Producer Fikret Manoglu and project director Emre Sahin attended the meeting as well.
