The Golden Empire historical TV series is halfway done

The project is implemented by the KargaSeven Pictures international company with the support of the Dara Presidential Initiatives Fund.

In Almaty region, the project team is shooting the key episodes, including battle scenes with the use of pyrotechnics, stunts and animals.

More than 400 professionals - directors, cameramen, artists, technical personnel and actors are involved in the shooting process.

88 actors and 20 professional stuntmen of the Nomad Stunts are participating in the project.

Photo credit: Yujinia Berman

State Counselor Erlan Karin visited the filming location to discuss creative and organizational tasks with the team. Producer Fikret Manoglu and project director Emre Sahin attended the meeting as well.

Photo credit: Yujinia Berman

Earlier, it was reported that the Golden Empire TV drama shooting was launched in Kazakhstan.