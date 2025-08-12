The future of our country is in your hands! – President Tokayev addresses Kazakhstani youth

In his message, the President congratulated the participants on the International Youth Day and thanked them for their contribution to building Just, Clean and Strong Kazakhstan.

“You actively work in all spheres: you help those in need as volunteers, you support good deeds, you participate environmental campaigns, and you glorify the country with your victories in sports and educational competitions. Thus, each of you participate in building Just, Clean and Strong Kazakhstan,” the President notes.

The President reminded that year 2025 was proclaimed in Kazakhstan as the Year of Working Professions.

“Hard work, love of knowledge, personal involvement and responsibility are the most noble qualities. This year was proclaimed in Kazakhstan as the Year of Working Professions. Large-scale measures are undertaken as part of this initiative,” reads the message.

“In our country, a working person should always enjoy special respect. Our young compatriots should remember this, because labour is a strong foundation and driving force in the life of every person. Development and prosperity are impossible without hard work,” the President points out.

The Head of State emphasized that young people always and everywhere embody the incredible power of change.

“You are not only the future, but, in fact, the present of our country. The fate of our Motherland depends on your energy, ideas, knowledge, determination and patriotism. The future of our country is in your hands,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to him, the state creates favorable conditions for the younger generation. Numerous programs aimed at expanding access to education, employment, affordable housing and youth entrepreneurship support, are being implemented in Kazakhstan.

“More than 600,000 young people are participating in these programs,” the President adds.

"Our country needs a strong youth vanguard that is not afraid of responsibility, works hard and constantly improves itself. The words of great thinker Abai “Believe in yourself, only your work and mind will make you survive anything,” are still relevant today.Today, the youth of Kazakhstan are well-educated, talented and active citizens. I believe in you! Let our sacred Motherland prosper! I wish you success in all your deeds!” reads the message.

