President awards winners of international school subject olympiads

24 laureates, including four gold, 11 silver and nine bronze medal winners were invited to the ceremony, the press service of Akorda said.

Addressing the young talents, the President congratulated them on their success and expressed his deep gratitude to them, their parents and teachers.

Photo credit: Akorda

“Thanks to the aspiration for knowledge, true hard work and perseverance, you have reached such heights. Having talent is certainly happiness, but talent alone, without hard work, is not enough for success. It is necessary to reveal your gift and use it to the fullest. Each victory, each medal is the result of painstaking searches, hard work and constant preparation. I would like to highlight the enormous contribution of teachers who helped develop their students’ abilities," said the President.

He highlighted that the future of Kazakhstan is in hands of creative youth.

In his words, since 2024, Kazakhstani school students have won thousands of medals at the international Olympiads and research competitions. Of them, almost 200 are gold medals, more than 300 are silver medals and some 500 are bronze ones.

“We are proud of each winner, who upheld the honour of Kazakhstan abroad. I am absolutely sure that in the future you will make a significant contribution to the development of Kazakhstan," the Head of State said.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

After the ceremony, the young winners of international school subject olympiads toured the halls of Akorda Presidential Residence.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

