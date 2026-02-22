The final stretch: Team Kazakhstan’s Day 15 results at 2026 Winter Olympics

Cross-country skiing

In the men’s 50km mass start, Kazakhstan was represented by Amirgali Muratbekov and Nail Bashmakov. Making his Olympic debut, Muratbekov finished 46th, while Bashmakov was unfortunately unable to finish the race.

Speed skating

In the women’s mass start, the Games' final speed skating event, Elizaveta Golubeva came in 16th.

Freestyle skiing (aerials)

The mixed team aerials competition also took place on Saturday. The trio of Ayana Zholdas, Roman Ivanov, and Assan Assylkhan finished in seventh place.

It is noteworthy that Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov performed at the exhibition gala. He demonstrated a special program that he had not previously shown during the competitive portion of the Olympics.

As of today, Kazakhstan’s medal tally remains at one gold medal for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.