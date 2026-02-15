The Economist names Takaichi ‘World’s Most Powerful Woman’ after election triumph

After securing a commanding win in the crucial February 8 lower house election of Japan’s parliament, the Diet, Takaichi, who also serves as president of the LDP, now "has a historic chance to transform her country," the article said. "She must not squander it.”

Although the Liberal Democratic Party has long dominated Japanese politics, it has never achieved a victory “as decisive as it did” in a Lower House race.

"To live up to the expectations that her electoral gamble and huge victory have created, Takaichi needs to think bigger and broader," said the article, accompanied by an illustration of Takaichi smiling confidently and raising her right hand before the iconic backdrop of Mount Fuji.

"She must be a leader for all of Japan, not only for her right-wing loyalists."

