The character of wars is becoming increasingly serious - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

“Today in Astana, the most authoritative spiritual leaders of the world have gathered. For us this is a great honor and pride. Today various situations in the world are becoming more acute, which leads to an increase in the number of conflicts. A changeable period is never easy for anyone. Unfortunately, the character of wars is becoming increasingly serious. However, the lessons of the past should encourage us toward constructive and open dialogue. In this sense, the significance of today’s congress is truly unique,” noted the President.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State separately thanked Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus’ for his participation in the forum.

“In Kazakhstan, you are sincerely respected for your invaluable contribution to strengthening interfaith harmony and religious tolerance not only in our society, but also in a much wider space. Your presence will undoubtedly enrich the forthcoming dialogue of leaders of traditional religions and will become an important factor in the success of the forum,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In addition, the President noted that among the honored guests of the forum are Deputy Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Muhammad Al-Daini and Secretary General of the Muslim World League Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa.

Earlier, it was reported that the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions opened in the capital of Kazakhstan. The main theme of the congress is “Dialogue of Religions: Synergy for the Future.”