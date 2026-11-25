Could you press the brake pedal 420 times?

Most people could. Now picture an 87-kilogram adult standing on a bathroom scale. At six points on every lap in Montreal, an F1 driver presses the brake pedal with at least as much force as that person puts on the scale. The driver does it with one foot. Over the 70 laps of the Canadian Grand Prix, that adds up to about 420 heavy pushes, based on brake manufacturer Brembo’s figures for the 2026 race.

Each push also has a deadline. At 300 km/h, the car covers 100 meters in 1.2 seconds. Press the pedal a tenth of a second late and the corner is already eight meters closer. Then the driver has to ease off smoothly so the car carries the right speed into the turn. The left leg has done its job. Now watch the helmet.

Why does an F1 driver need a stronger neck to see?

Think of a bus taking a sharp left. Your head tips to the right. In an F1 car, the seat and belts hold the driver’s body in place. The neck muscles have to steady the head and helmet while the driver looks through the turn.

At Istanbul Park in 2011, drivers spent more than eight seconds in one long bend. For a head and helmet weighing six kilograms together, the average sideways pull was equivalent to the weight of a 21-kilogram suitcase. At its strongest, it reached 30 kilograms. That’s what 5g means here: the neck has to resist a sideways force five times the usual weight of the head and helmet.

Now imagine that suitcase pulling your head sideways while you try to guide a wheel past the edge of a curb. You can see why drivers train with a band around their heads. A trainer pulls from one side. The driver keeps looking straight ahead. When you watch an onboard camera and the driver’s helmet barely moves, you’re seeing exactly what that exercise is for.

⁠How do you lose nearly four kilograms sitting down?

One corner takes seconds. A heart monitor gives a better idea of what happens over a whole race. At the 2013 Australian Grand Prix, researchers tracked a 24-year-old driver whose heart beat 148 to 163 times a minute for much of the race. Put your finger on your wrist and count to two. In that time, his heart would have beaten about five times. He sustained roughly that rate lap after lap.

In Singapore, drivers do that work in a cockpit that George Russell said can approach 50 C (122 F). An open car sounds breezy, but the driver sits low, with little air reaching the skin beneath the helmet and fire-resistant suit. Russell estimated that drivers could lose nearly four kilograms of fluid in 90 minutes. Pick up four one-liter bottles of water. That’s roughly how much fluid he was talking about. The car’s drinking system holds about a bottle and a half.

That explains two things you might spot in a team garage in Singapore: a frozen water bottle and an ice bath. The bottle goes into the car so the driver has cool water as it thaws. The bath can be waiting when the driver climbs out. In between, there are still 11 braking points on every lap. According to Brembo’s figures for the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix, drivers spend nearly a quarter of the race on the brakes.

How much of that can a spectator see? In Qatar in 2023, Russell hit his teammate’s car on the opening lap, recovered and finished fourth. Anyone following the race could see him gaining places. Only afterward did he describe what it felt like inside his Mercedes. “It was like being inside an oven!” he said, calling it the most physically demanding race he had driven. Williams driver Logan Sargeant felt too unwell to finish.

What does it take to put the helmet back on?

For Romain Grosjean, the hardest 27 seconds of the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix came after his car hit the barrier. His Haas had struck it at 192 km/h and caught fire. As a marshal aimed an extinguisher toward the cockpit, Grosjean freed himself and climbed out. He escaped with burns to both hands.

Niki Lauda needed other drivers and a marshal to pull him from his burning Ferrari at the Nürburgring in 1976. Six weeks later, he arrived at Monza to race again. His burns were still bandaged. Even pulling on his helmet hurt. On Friday, he found himself too afraid to drive. On Saturday, he qualified fifth. On Sunday, he finished fourth.

If you still wonder how much of the work the car does, consider a driver who got to try two different cars on the same track in the same weekend. In Jeddah in 2024, 18-year-old Oliver Bearman set the fastest qualifying time in Formula 2. Then Ferrari called him up to Formula 1. He knew where to brake. He knew where to turn. Yet his neck began hurting in his first practice session in the Ferrari, before the Grand Prix had even started.

Bearman completed all 50 laps and finished seventh, ahead of Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton. His neck and lower back hurt. He described himself as physically “destroyed.” That is the athletic demand a finishing order can’t show: on lap 50, with two drivers chasing him and his neck already sore, Bearman still had to put the front wheel exactly where he wanted it.

That combination of strength, endurance and precision makes Formula 1 one of the most physically demanding sports in the world. Even late in a race, when a driver’s legs are tired and their neck aches, a fraction of a second on the brakes can still decide a position. Making it look easy from the outside takes an extraordinary athlete.

Earlier, Qazinform examined why it takes 11 weeks to prepare for a two-hour race at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.