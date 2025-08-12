Jennifer Lopez wears traditional Kazakh bracelet

The besbilezik refers to a type of jewelry, specifically a bracelet and rings connected by a chain, often worn on the fingers. The name comes from the Kazakh words ‘bes’ (five) and ‘bilezik’ (bracelet). In Kazakh culture, each of the five parts symbolizes one of the key elements of harmony in a woman’s life: health, family, prosperity, happiness, and protection.

Historically, the bilezik has served not only as a decorative accessory but also as a protective talisman, often passed down through generations to preserve the well-being and balance of its wearer.

