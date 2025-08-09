The agreement demonstrates Baku’s commitment to sustainable peace – Ilham Aliyev

At a joint press conference with the U.S. President, Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Washington, D.C., Aliyev stressed that without the efforts of the American side, the negotiation process could have dragged on for years.

"Without President Trump, his team and our great friend Mr. Witkoff and his team, probably today, Armenia Azerbaijan would have been again in this endless process of negotiations," the Azerbaijani President said.

One of the key gestures from the U.S. was the waiver of the Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, which had restricted direct aid to Azerbaijan since 1992. Aliyev called this step symbolic and historically important:

“I am very grateful to the President for lifting the restrictions. … After 33 years, they have been lifted today. It’s a day which will be remembered by the people of Azerbaijan with a feeling of pride and gratitude,” he said.

Speaking about the prospects for peace, the President of Azerbaijan noted that the agreement clearly demonstrates Baku's commitment to sustainable peace and regional integration. Particular emphasis was placed on the opening of a safe transport corridor between parts of Azerbaijan, which, according to Aliyev, "will unlock many opportunities for both the region and Armenia itself."

Answering journalists' questions, Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of signing the agreement at the earliest possible opportunity:

According to him, if the document has already been initialed, its signing should not be delayed. Ilham Aliyev added that the key step on the part of Armenia should be the exclusion of territorial claims against Azerbaijan from its constitution.

Aliyev expressed confidence that such changes would demonstrate respect for the agreements reached and lay a foundation for long-term peace.

Earlier it was reported that Armenia and Azerbaijan signed historic peace accord at the White House Summit with Donald Trump.