The storm developing off the Southeast coast is expected to intensify and track up the East Coast through Thanksgiving, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) forecast. Coastal flooding and beach erosion are among the main concerns, driven by strong onshore winds, high surf and high astronomical tides, with impacts expected from Georgia and the Carolinas to the Northeast.

Rainfall totals of 1-4 inches are forecast across the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic, with 1-2 inches possible in southern New England. Wind gusts could exceed 50 mph along the coast and reach more than 45 mph inland, including areas near the I-95 corridor and central Appalachians. Power outages and tree damage are possible.

A powerful #storm is set to bring coastal #flooding, heavy #rain, and 50+ mph winds to the U.S. East Coast this #Thanksgiving, while Pacific systems bring rain, mountain snow, and coastal #flood warnings to the #WestCoast https://t.co/52X9iiPeO2 @NWS @NOAA #USWeather #USA https://t.co/k6LAt7psKe — Kazinform (@kazinform_eng) November 25, 2026

The NWS has also warned of a risk of excessive rainfall in parts of the Carolina coast on Wednesday and parts of the northern Mid-Atlantic on Thanksgiving. Severe thunderstorms are possible in southern Florida, bringing frequent lightning, damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes.

Meanwhile, snow is expected across the Middle Mississippi Valley on Wednesday and Thanksgiving, with light snowfall also forecast at higher elevations of the Tennessee Valley and Southern Appalachians. Winter Storm Warnings and winter weather advisories have been issued for parts of the region.

On the West Coast, a series of storm systems will bring rain and mountain snow to the Pacific Northwest and northern Intermountain region, with mixed precipitation expected in the latter by Thanksgiving. Coastal flood warnings are in effect for the San Francisco area, while high wind watches have been issued for parts of the Northern Rockies.

The NWS urged East Coast residents and holiday travelers to monitor weather forecasts and follow guidance from local officials, particularly in areas at risk of coastal flooding, strong winds and power outages.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that California’s coast would face an increased risk of flooding later this month and in December, as above-normal high tides coincide with El Niño-driven ocean conditions that could further raise water levels.