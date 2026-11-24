The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts above-normal water levels from November 22 to 27 and December 22 to 26, 2026. Both periods coincide with perigean spring tides, when the full Moon is closest to Earth.

El Niño could further raise coastal sea levels through Kelvin waves, which carry warm water eastward across the Pacific and can temporarily lift water levels along the U.S. West Coast by 6 to 12 inches or more. NOAA also expects wetter-than-average conditions in the southwestern United States, with rainfall and storm runoff potentially worsening coastal flooding.

The forecast follows record-high water levels recorded along the California coast from October 24 to 30. Measurements at tide gauges in San Diego, Los Angeles, La Jolla and Santa Barbara reached their highest levels on record, at 2.80, 2.70, 2.65 and 2.65 feet above Mean Higher High Water, respectively.

NOAA attributed the October surge to unusually high astronomical tides, El Niño-driven Kelvin waves and an ongoing marine heatwave. The combined effects caused flooding that inundated homes and businesses, covered roads and disrupted daily life.

The agency advises communities to monitor its Monthly High Tide Flooding Outlook, consult the National Weather Service for the latest forecasts, advisories and warnings, and use NOAA’s Coastal Inundation Dashboard to track real-time water levels. Flooding may also occur outside the forecast periods due to weather conditions and El Niño.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a Pacific storm brought heavy rain to California, with up to four feet of snow expected in the Sierra Nevada, while downpours in Florida caused flooding and traffic disruption.