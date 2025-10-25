EN
    Thailand's queen mother Sirikit dies at 93

    16:09, 25 October 2025

    Thailand's queen mother Sirikit died on Friday night at the age of 93, the Bureau of the Royal Household said in a statement, Xinhua reported.

    Photo credit: Bangkok Pose / X

    Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has instructed the bureau to arrange a royal funeral, and has ordered members of the royal family and palace officials to observe a one-year mourning period from the day of her passing.

    Earlier, it was reported that Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University opened first Central Asian studies department.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
