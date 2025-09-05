Thailand's parliament elects Anutin Charnvirakul as new PM

Anutin beat his sole contender, nominated by the ruling Pheu Thai Party, Chaikasem Nitisiri, to lead the next government, following a court ruling last week that removed Paetongtarn Shinawatra from her premiership over an ethics breach.

After a one-hour roll call vote, Second Deputy House Speaker Chalad Khamchuang announced that Anutin received 311 votes in favor from the 490 members present in the House of Representatives, exceeding the simple majority required for approval.

Anutin is pending formal endorsement by Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn to become the 32nd prime minister of the Southeast Asian country.

