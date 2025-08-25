ADB, GSA sign deal to open green data center in Thailand

The data center will be highly energy-efficient, with a designed power usage effectiveness rating of 1.4. The data center will have a Tier III certification, ensuring high reliability with an uptime of 99.982%. GSA is also expected to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification for green data center.

This is ADB’s first lending in the data center sector in Thailand, and in the region as well. As the demand for digital services grows, it is crucial to prioritize energy efficiency and renewable energy sources in this sector to significantly reduce our carbon footprint, support environmental goals, and pave the way for a greener, more resilient digital infrastructure, said ADB Country Director for Thailand Anouj Mehta. “This investment provides a strong case study for the data center market for green financing, promoting resilience and sustainability, while enhancing the potential of Thailand’s digital economy.”

Southeast Asia is experiencing a surge in data center expansion to meet the demands of accelerating digitalization. However, the energy consumption of data centers is rising significantly, contributing to higher greenhouse gas emissions. This reflects the growing need for sustainable data solutions to support the world’s digital transformation.

Most of the data center’s space will be leased to large technology companies, artificial intelligence firms, and graphic processing service providers. GSA also provides an option of renewable energy certificates and procurement for tenants who require power sourcing from renewable energy. Aligned with Thailand’s sustainability goals, the project will support the country’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions by 30% by 2030, achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, and reaching net zero emissions by 2065.

ADB’s Bio Circular Green Growth (BCG) technical assistance, supported by the Republic of Korea e-Asia and Knowledge Partnership Fund, supported the project with environmental and social due diligence assessments on Thailand’s data center emissions projections and renewable energy procurement mechanisms.

The green loan arrangement for our first data center in Thailand marks a pivotal step in advancing our digital infrastructure strategy. The participation of ADB and other prominent financial partners demonstrates strong institutional confidence in both our long-term vision and our commitment to sustainability. This financing reflects our shared goal of fostering environmentally responsible and future-ready digital development across the region, said Yupapin Wangviwat, Chief Financial Officer of Gulf Development.

Earlier, it was reported the Asian Development Bank sells a $3 billion 5-year global benchmark bond.