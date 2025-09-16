125 Kazakh water management specialists pass training in China

125 Kazakh water management specialists have undergone training in China so far this year.

They receive training at the Power China enterprises at the cost of the receiving party.

As reported previously, Kazakhstan and China agreed to expand this program for 2026. 200 more will receive training in China next year.

The joint training program was developed in line with the President’s tasks to raise the skills of water industry specialists.

Notably, universities of Kazakhstan and Hungary launched the dual master’s degree program for water resources management with a focus on water diplomacy.

Besides, Kazakhstan will launch a national water assessment system in 2026.