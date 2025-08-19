Thailand's foreign tourist arrivals surpass 20 mln so far in 2025

With 2.93 million arrivals, China became the largest source of inbound visitors as of Aug. 17, followed by Malaysia at 2.87 million, along with India, Russia, and South Korea, according to the Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

The Southeast Asian country has generated approximately 966 billion baht (about 29.73 billion U.S. dollars) in revenue from international tourists so far this year, the ministry said in a statement.

Tourism, the key driver of the nation's economic growth, accounted for 14.71 percent of its gross domestic product and 11.98 percent of employment in 2024.

