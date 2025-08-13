EN
    Number of air travelers hits record high in Kazakhstan in July 2025

    07:36, 13 August 2025

    1.7 million passengers were transported by Kazakhstani airlines in July 2025, which represents a 12.9% increase compared to July 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    This is the highest indicator for any month since at least the beginning of 2007, the National Statistics Bureau says.

    Passenger turnover reached a record high - 3.4 billion pkm, which marks a 6.9% year-on-year increase.

    Over 8.9 million passengers (+7.3% against the same period in 2024) were transported in January-July 2025, with passenger turnover reaching 17.6 billion pkm (+8.9%).

    In July 2025, Kazakhstan's passenger transportation sector generated 113 billion tenge of income, that is 15.6% more in real terms than in the previous year. Since early 2025, this figure has exceeded half a trillion tenge, but growth was recorded only at 0.9%.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan is set to establish its national cargo airline. 

