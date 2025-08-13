Number of air travelers hits record high in Kazakhstan in July 2025
1.7 million passengers were transported by Kazakhstani airlines in July 2025, which represents a 12.9% increase compared to July 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.
This is the highest indicator for any month since at least the beginning of 2007, the National Statistics Bureau says.
Passenger turnover reached a record high - 3.4 billion pkm, which marks a 6.9% year-on-year increase.
Over 8.9 million passengers (+7.3% against the same period in 2024) were transported in January-July 2025, with passenger turnover reaching 17.6 billion pkm (+8.9%).
In July 2025, Kazakhstan's passenger transportation sector generated 113 billion tenge of income, that is 15.6% more in real terms than in the previous year. Since early 2025, this figure has exceeded half a trillion tenge, but growth was recorded only at 0.9%.
