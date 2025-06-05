Thailand unveils $400 mln tourism stimulus to revive sector and boost economy

The plan, set for cabinet consideration on 10 June, includes both short-term tourism incentives and longer-term infrastructure improvements across major tourist destinations.



More than US$90 million will be allocated to support three key projects:



a co-payment scheme to promote domestic travel;



subsidies for chartered and scheduled international flights;



support for online travel promotion platforms.



According to the source, a targeted initiative has also been developed to attract 140,000 visitors from 15 second-tier Chinese cities.



The government is also prioritising cooperation with both domestic and international airlines to expand air connectivity. The expansion includes new planned direct routes between Kazakhstan (Astana and Almaty) and Phuket.



This strategic investment is part of Thailand's broader effort to boost economic growth through infrastructure upgrades and targeted international outreach, the source claims.



As reported previously, Egypt is intended to welcome 30 million tourists per year.