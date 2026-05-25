Thailand unearths new giant dinosaur, among Southeast Asia’s largest

According to Metrópoles, researchers described the discovery as a milestone for regional fossil studies and confirmed that the species represents the largest sauropod ever recorded in Southeast Asia.



The fossils were unearthed in Thailand’s Chaiyaphum Province after a local resident spotted exposed bones near a drying lake in 2016. Following the initial discovery, a team of palaeontologists launched a series of excavations that led to the recovery of vertebrae, pelvic bones, and limb fragments.



Among the most significant remains was a partially preserved femur, estimated to have measured around two metres in length. According to palaeontologist Thitiwoot Sethapanichsakul, lead author of the study, the dinosaur likely outweighed Diplodocus – one of the best-known long-necked herbivorous dinosaurs – by at least 10 tonnes, underlining its exceptional scale.



Nagatitan chaiyaphumensis belonged to the sauropod group, a lineage of herbivorous dinosaurs recognised for their massive bodies and elongated necks. While the Thai species ranks among the largest known in Asia, scientists note that South American giants such as Patagotitan and Argentinosaurus are believed to have been considerably heavier.

Earlier, it was reported that dinosaur footprints had been unearthed in China's Sichuan.