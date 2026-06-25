Kazakhstan, Thailand aim to expand tourism cooperation

Thailand’s Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said more than 200,000 Kazakh tourists visit Thailand each year, expressing hope that the number would continue to grow through additional direct flights and improved transport links between the two countries.

He noted that the 30-day visa-free regime has played an important role in boosting tourism and strengthening people-to-people ties, adding that Thailand also hopes to encourage more of its own citizens to visit Kazakhstan and is confident that further visa facilitation measures could be introduced in the future.

“We are learning more about Kazakhstan. The country has many attractive tourist destinations, and we see it as an emerging tourist magnet. We would like to generate greater interest in Kazakhstan among Thai citizens. I am confident that my visit will give fresh momentum to this process,” he said.

For his part, Minister Kosherbayev praised Thailand’s well-developed tourism and hospitality sector and expressed interest in learning from its experience in training industry professionals.

He said the two sides had discussed the possibility of Thai universities opening representative offices in Kazakhstan, as well as expanding study opportunities for Kazakh students in Thailand. While the proposal requires further consideration, he described it as a promising area of cooperation, adding that Kazakhstan should learn from countries with advanced expertise in sectors it aims to develop.

Earlier, Kosherbayev said bilateral trade turnover continued to grow steadily, totaling US$255 million last year.