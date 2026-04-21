Thailand reduces visa-free stay to 30 days

The new measure was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow while presenting the country’s foreign policy concept in Bangkok.

According to him, the current system, introduced in July 2024 to boost tourism, allowed citizens of 93 countries to stay in Thailand visa-free for up to 60 days, with the option to extend their stay by an additional 30 days.

“Up to now, and under the previous government of Prime Minister Srettha, we have granted a 60-day visa exemption to more than 90 countries. The objective was to promote tourism, which is important, as tourism generates significant revenue and contributes to Thailand’s GDP. However, today, the ministry, through the visa committee that we chair, believes that 60 days may be too long,” said Sihasak Phuangketkeow.

The decision is based on data from the visa policy committee, which shows that about 90% of foreign tourists stay in the country for no more than 30 days. In this regard, authorities consider it appropriate to align the rules with actual travel behavior.

Another factor behind the move is the detection of abuses. In particular, authorities refer to cases where foreigners use the visa-free regime for non-tourism purposes, including running businesses, acquiring real estate through nominee arrangements, and engaging in illegal activities.

It is also noted that during operations targeting online scam networks, some of those detained had entered the country under the visa-free scheme.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan improved its position in the global passport ranking. According to the 2026 Henley Passport Index, the country rose to 57th place, providing its citizens with visa-free or simplified access to 78 destinations.