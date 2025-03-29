Thailand records 77 aftershocks following Myanmar earthquake

"After the earthquake along Sagaing fault in Myanmar 77 slight intensity aftershocks were registered by 6:00 a.m. (2:00 a.m. Moscow time) on Saturday. They were almost not felt in many regions of Thailand," the department said in a statement.

A powerful earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28, killing 144 people. Tremors were felt in China, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Thai Meteorological Department estimated the magnitude at 8.2.

It was reported that a total of 694 people were killed, 1,670 injured and 68 missing in a deadly earthquake in Mandalay region of Myanmar as of Saturday morning, the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council reported.