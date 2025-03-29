EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    694 killed, 1,670 injured, 68 missing in Myanmar's earthquake

    09:15, 29 March 2025

    A total of 694 people were killed, 1,670 injured and 68 missing in a deadly earthquake in Mandalay region of Myanmar as of Saturday morning, the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council reported, Xinhua reports. 

    694 killed, 1,670 injured, 68 missing in Myanmar's earthquake
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    A 7.7-magnitude earthquake jolted the country on Friday afternoon, acording to the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council.

    Official reports said that the earthquake caused a power supply system failure. Mobile networks were also not working smoothly, and there was no mobile signal in some areas of Yangon. Many buildings were damaged, and rescue operations are underway.

    As reported earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to Prime Minister of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, following the devastating earthquake.

    World News Earthquake Natural disasters Accidents
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All