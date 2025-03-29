694 killed, 1,670 injured, 68 missing in Myanmar's earthquake

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake jolted the country on Friday afternoon, acording to the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council.

Official reports said that the earthquake caused a power supply system failure. Mobile networks were also not working smoothly, and there was no mobile signal in some areas of Yangon. Many buildings were damaged, and rescue operations are underway.

As reported earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to Prime Minister of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, following the devastating earthquake.