Thailand introduces visa-free travel for Kyrgyz citizens for up to 30 days

According to the ministry, visa-free entry is permitted with a valid Kyrgyz passport. Kyrgyz citizens entering Thailand by air or land will be able to use the visa-free travel regime no more than twice per calendar year.

Each entry into Thailand is subject to mandatory immigration control. Visa-free entry does not automatically guarantee admission to the country. The relevant Thai immigration authorities make the final decision on entry.

Kyrgyz nationals planning to enter the Kingdom of Thailand for purposes other than tourism, or intending to stay in the country beyond the established 30-day period, must obtain an appropriate visa in advance in accordance with the requirements of the legislation of the Kingdom of Thailand.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Thailand is reducing the visa-free stay period for citizens of a number of countries, including the Republic of Kazakhstan, from 60 to 30 days.