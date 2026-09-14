Thailand cuts visa-free stay for Kazakh citizens to 30 days

The relevant decision of the Cabinet of Thailand will enter into force on 15 September 2026.

Once this provision takes effect, citizens of Kazakhstan will be subject to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kingdom of Thailand on Visa Exemption for Holders of National Passports.

Under the Agreement, citizens of Kazakhstan may stay in Thailand visa-free for up to 30 calendar days from the date of entry, provided that the total period of stay does not exceed 90 calendar days within any 180-day period.

In this regard, citizens of Kazakhstan planning to travel to Thailand are advised to take these changes to the immigration regime into account.

If a stay of more than 30 days is required, the appropriate visa should be obtained in advance.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that starting September 15, 2026, citizens of Uzbekistan will no longer be able to enter Thailand under the previously existing visa-free regime. According to the decision of the Government of Thailand, travelers from Uzbekistan must apply for an entry visa in advance.