Thailand focuses on developing AI skills and supporting youth employment

One of the priorities is to train workers in AI skills. Specialised training programmes tailored to the needs of the manufacturing and service sectors are planned. The training will be conducted with the participation of various industries and the private sector.



Another important area is ensuring equal labour rights. The ministry is initiating a reform of labour legislation to cover more than 21 million workers in the informal sector, as well as modernising the social security system, making it more equitable and accessible to all.



Special attention is being paid to young people aged 15–18. The "Learn to Earn" approach will allow teenagers to combine their studies with part-time work, gain useful experience, develop skills and make good use of their free time.



In addition, a large-scale skills upgrading programme is planned in the country.



Control over the employment of foreign citizens is also being strengthened. The ministry will encourage the legalisation of their employment.



