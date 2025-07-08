Japan lagging in generative AI use with 26.7% adoption in FY 2024

The figure, around three times higher than fiscal 2023, remained far lower than in AI leaders such as the United States and China, where usage rates stood at 68.8 percent and 81.2 percent, respectively, the ministry said.

The white paper describes AI as a fundamental pillar of the future digital society, calling for greater efforts to promote its application across industry and everyday life.

The technology is viewed as convenient by younger people, with usage highest among those in their 20s at 44.7 percent. Common uses included searches, summarization and translation.

Many nonusers said it was unnecessary in their daily lives or work, or that they did not know how to use generative AI.

The global competition to develop generative AI based on large language models, which can understand context and produce natural responses, is being led by major U.S. tech companies and Chinese startups.

The white paper said Japan is also advancing in the field, with smaller yet highly capable models under development.

