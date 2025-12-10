Thailand-Cambodia clash displaces over 400,000 Thai residents

Thailand's Second Army Area Command said on social media that, at 5:00 a.m. local time Wednesday, the two sides traded fire in multiple areas along the border in Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani provinces, without causing casualties.

Over 800 schools and many hospitals were temporarily closed in Thailand's border provinces as a result of fresh border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, Thai media reported.

The Cambodia-Thailand border conflict erupted again as of last Sunday, with both sides exchanging accusations of initiating the attack and confirmed casualties.

Earlier, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reported Thailand–Cambodia border clashes remain far from tourist destinations and do not threaten Kazakhstani nationals.