Thailand cuts visa-free stay period for 93 countries, including Kazakhstan

According to VisasNews, the decision was approved in principle during a Cabinet meeting held on May 19.

Thailand introduced the 60-day visa-free regime in July 2024 as part of efforts to stimulate international tourism after the pandemic recovery period. The measure covered travelers from 93 countries and territories, including Kazakhstan, the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, Russia and European Union member states.

Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports Surasak Phancharoenworakul stated after the meeting that the program would be canceled, and affected countries would return to the entry rules that had applied before the expansion of the visa-free regime.

In most cases, the permitted visa-free stay is expected to return to 30 days instead of the current 60 days. However, Thai authorities noted that the rules may differ depending on nationality and bilateral arrangements.

The minister explained that Thailand plans to review entry conditions individually for each country, taking into account security issues, tourism policy and economic considerations.

The reform has not yet officially entered into force. Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs still lists the 60-day visa-free stay for the affected nationalities on its official resources.

According to Mangkon Pratumkaew, Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs at Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, detailed regulations will soon be published through three announcements by the Ministry of Interior. The new rules are expected to take effect 15 days after publication in the Royal Gazette.

Thai authorities also clarified that travelers who enter the country before the new measures take effect will retain the duration of stay granted to them upon arrival.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Thailand had announced plans to reduce the visa-free stay period for foreign nationals from 60 to 30 days amid concerns over misuse of the scheme and illegal activities carried out under tourist entry rules.