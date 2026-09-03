Thailand cancels visa-free entry for Uzbekistan

According to the decision of the Government of Thailand, travelers from Uzbekistan must apply for an entry visa in advance.

The process involves completing an electronic visa application on Thailand’s official portal.

Payment must be made at the Royal Thai Embassy in Moscow.

The change affects Uzbek tourists and business travelers who previously relied on visa-free entry.

It was earlier reported, Thailand’s Cabinet approved the cancellation of the 60-day visa-free entry regime for citizens of 93 countries and territories, including Kazakhstan.