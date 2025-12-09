Thailand–Cambodia border clashes pose no risk to Kazakh tourists - MFA

The Ministry's Official Spokesperson, Aibek Smadiyarov, noted that around 3,000 Kazakh nationals arrive in Thailand every day. However, since most of the citizens of Kazakhstan visiting the country are tourists, fewer than 150 people are registered with the consular office.

“The clashes are far from resort areas. Therefore, our citizens have no reason to worry. Nevertheless, our embassy is monitoring the entire situation in regular mode. For now, everything remains calm. Resort zones are hundreds, even thousands of kilometers away from the conflict area,” Smadiyarov said.

He added that visitors should still avoid entering restricted zones.

Given the distance and stable conditions in tourist areas, the MFA refrained from issuing any recommendations for Kazakhstani citizens currently in Thailand.

As previously reported, Thailand's military launched air raids along its disputed border with Cambodia after clashes that killed one Thai soldier and four Cambodian civilians, with both governments trading blame for the escalation.