Thailand boosts space research with satellite in orbit

The 3U CubeSat, built almost entirely with domestic components, demonstrates growing national expertise in satellite engineering and space technology. The mission provides a platform for testing new technologies while supporting the development of skilled personnel.

A key feature of the satellite is its resource-sharing system, which allows multiple experiments to operate on a single platform. Its applications include Internet of Things data relay, Earth observation, railway tracking, and amateur radio services, making space more accessible for scientific and research purposes.

Educational engagement is central to the mission, with students and researchers participating in satellite operations and telemetry analysis. The project offers hands-on experience across satellite engineering and mission management, fostering technical skills for the next generation.

Following deployment, KNACKSAT-2 began broadcasting telemetry and amateur radio signals, confirming its operational status. The mission highlights Thailand’s growing capabilities in space science and its long-term development of national space infrastructure.

