    Tajikistan, Turkmenistan strengthen cooperation in textile industry

    00:12, 7 March 2026

    Tajikistan and Turkmenistan are strengthening ties in the industrial sector, Khovar reports.

    Tajikistan, Turkmenistan strengthen cooperation in textile industry
    Photo credit: Khovar

    According to the Tajik Ministry of Industry and New Technologies, during the 14th session of the Intergovernmental Joint Commission between the two nations, First Deputy Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan, Isodjon Kurbonzoda, met with Tokhtamurat Meredov, Deputy Minister of Textile Industry of Turkmenistan, and Maksatmurat Saparmuradov, Deputy Minister of Construction Materials Industry of Turkmenistan.

    The discussions focused on expanding cooperation in textile manufacturing and construction materials production.

    Both sides also explored opportunities for future collaboration, including the implementation of joint projects aimed at boosting industrial development.

    Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan and Turkmenistan had strengthened bilateral ties with new key agreements.

