Texas bill targets “obscene” anime and games

This raises concerns for anime, manga, and video games featuring high-school-aged characters, as Texas law could interpret certain depictions as criminal. Many popular series, such as Persona, Kill la Kill, Gurren Lagann, Monogatari, and Bleach, contain characters under 18 in situations that could be deemed inappropriate. Bleach sexualizes high-school-aged characters early on, Gurren Lagann features Yoko Littner, a 14-year-old in a revealing outfit, and Monogatari regularly depicts explicit interactions involving characters who are either minors or appear to be.

The law amends Chapter 43 of Texas’ penal code, making it a felony to possess or promote “obscene” material featuring underage characters, real or fictional. The definition of “obscene” relies on a subjective standard, stating material must lack “serious literary, artistic, political, and scientific value.” This vagueness could place numerous anime, manga, and games at risk, depending on legal interpretation.

A key concern is how Texas courts would apply the law to series like Persona, which includes dating mechanics involving teenage characters. Even without explicit content, the law could potentially criminalize ownership of certain games.

While “Senate Bill 20” has passed the Senate, it has not yet been signed into law. However, its unanimous approval makes it more likely to move forward.

