Tesla unveils Robovan as new AI-driven electric vehicle
Tesla has unveiled its Robovan, a fully autonomous electric vehicle designed to transform urban transport and logistics through artificial intelligence, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The concept was first presented on October 10, 2024, at the company’s We, Robot event, positioning the Robovan as a key element of Tesla’s long-term autonomous mobility strategy.
The Robovan is engineered to operate without a driver and can carry up to 20 passengers or be configured for cargo transport. Its windowless, futuristic design reflects a focus on sensor-based navigation rather than human visual input. The vehicle relies on Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software and neural networks trained on vast volumes of real-world driving data processed via the Dojo supercomputer.
According to Tesla, the company has accumulated more than one billion miles of autonomous driving data, giving it a scale advantage over competitors such as Waymo. Industry estimates from McKinsey & Company suggest the autonomous vehicle market could reach $10 trillion by 2030, underscoring the commercial potential of projects such as the Robovan.
Tesla says the Robovan could reduce congestion and emissions in large cities while offering cost-efficient solutions for public transport, ride-sharing, and last-mile delivery. Elon Musk stated that the company aims to price the vehicle below $30,000, making it attractive for commercial fleets.
Despite strong market interest, large-scale deployment will depend on regulatory approvals and safety oversight.
