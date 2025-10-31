Elon Musk unveils energy-independent Tesla Tiny House priced at $8,000

According to the report, the production of the Tiny House has already begun at Tesla’s Fremont factory in California - the same facility that manufactures Tesla’s Model S, 3, X, and Y vehicles. The unit is constructed from reinforced steel and composite materials, making it resistant to hurricanes, earthquakes, and heavy snow.

The structure integrates Tesla solar panels and a Powerwall energy storage system, allowing the home to operate entirely off-grid. This technology enables continuous power supply without reliance on external energy networks.

Despite its modest 37-square-meter footprint, the Tiny House includes a living room, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom. The interior follows a minimalist design approach, characterized by clean lines and precision engineering reminiscent of Musk’s SpaceX projects.

Musk said that mass production is scheduled to begin in 2026, emphasizing his vision of creating “a home without debt or bills,” accessible to people around the world.

