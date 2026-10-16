Tesla unveils new Roadster sports car

The company presented the vehicle yesterday, showcasing technology that combines active aerodynamics, powered fans and rocket-inspired components.

“We already put Roadster in a rocket. Now we put a rocket in Roadster,” Tesla said.

Real life, baby https://t.co/3QEqn18wig — Tesla (@Tesla) October 16, 2026

According to the manufacturer, the car’s fan and ground-sealing system pulls air from beneath the vehicle, generating enough suction to hold it upside down even while stationary. Active wings and powered fans are designed to improve traction and cornering performance.

Photo: @Tesla/ X

Tesla says the vehicle’s cold-gas thrusters use electric actuators to make rapid adjustments, helping stabilize it in flight. The company specifies that flight-related features are available only with the Rocket configuration, which will not be offered in all regions.

Photo: @Tesla/ X

Tesla has outlined three configurations: Performance, Thrust and Rocket. In its announcement, the company described Performance as a two-seat version intended for road use, while the two-seat Thrust adds rear-mounted cold-gas thrusters for claimed acceleration from zero to 60 mph, approximately 97 km/h, in under one second.

The manufacturer notes that the specifications displayed on its Roadster webpage primarily reflect the optional Thrust upgrade.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Tesla had planned to unveil its long-delayed second-generation Roadster on October 1, nearly nine years after first presenting the high-performance electric sports car.