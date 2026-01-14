Tesla to stop selling Full Self Driving

“Tesla will stop selling FSD after Feb 14. FSD will only be available as a monthly subscription thereafter,” Elon Musk wrote on X.

FSD will only be available as a monthly subscription thereafter. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 14, 2026

After the specified date, Full Self Driving will be available exclusively through a monthly subscription model, with the option to purchase the software as a one-time product discontinued.

Full Self Driving is an advanced driver assistance system that requires constant supervision by the driver. Despite its name, the technology does not provide fully autonomous vehicle operation.

