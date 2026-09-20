Tesla sets October 1 reveal for long-awaited Roadster

Tesla announced the date on September 12 through a post on X featuring the words “Go for launch” and a graphic displaying “10.01.” Elon Musk subsequently confirmed the unveiling date in a separate post. The company has also added a countdown to the Roadster section of its website.

The second-generation Roadster was first unveiled in November 2017, with Tesla initially targeting customer deliveries in 2020. The project has since faced repeated delays, while the company continued to promote ambitious performance figures for the vehicle.

When the Roadster was first announced, Tesla said it would be capable of accelerating from zero to 96 kilometers per hour in 1.9 seconds, reaching a top speed of more than 402 kilometers per hour and offering a range of about 998 kilometers on a single charge. It remains unclear which of those specifications will apply to the production version.

The October event is also expected to highlight technology developed in cooperation with SpaceX. Reports have pointed to a possible limited-edition version of the Roadster equipped with cold-gas thrusters, which could demonstrate additional maneuvering or lift capabilities. Tesla's latest teaser appears to reference the technology, although the company has not provided full technical details.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Tesla showcased the driverless Cybercab in Japan.