Tesla showcases driverless Cybercab in Japan
08:32, 11 September 2026
Tesla Inc. introduced its Cybercab, a fully autonomous robotaxi, to the public in Tokyo’s Aoyama district on Friday, the vehicle’s first appearance in Japan, Qazinform News Agency cites Kyodo.
The two-seat Cybercab is designed without a steering wheel, accelerator, or brake pedal, enabling complete driverless operation.
Its signature features include upward-opening butterfly doors and a large central touchscreen for passenger interaction.
Tesla has already begun mass production of the Cybercab and launched ride-hailing services in parts of the United States.
The vehicle will continue its Japan showcase tour, starting next Thursday in Osaka and from September 22 in Nagoya.