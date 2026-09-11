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    Tesla showcases driverless Cybercab in Japan

    08:32, 11 September 2026

    Tesla Inc. introduced its Cybercab, a fully autonomous robotaxi, to the public in Tokyo’s Aoyama district on Friday, the vehicle’s first appearance in Japan, Qazinform News Agency cites Kyodo.

    Tesla showcases driverless Cybercab in Japan
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    The two-seat Cybercab is designed without a steering wheel, accelerator, or brake pedal, enabling complete driverless operation.

    Tesla showcases driverless Cybercab in Japan
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    Its signature features include upward-opening butterfly doors and a large central touchscreen for passenger interaction.

    Tesla has already begun mass production of the Cybercab and launched ride-hailing services in parts of the United States.

    Tesla showcases driverless Cybercab in Japan
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    The vehicle will continue its Japan showcase tour, starting next Thursday in Osaka and from September 22 in Nagoya.

    Tesla Cars World News USA Japan Transport Exhibition Asia
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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