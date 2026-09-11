Tesla showcases driverless Cybercab in Japan

The two-seat Cybercab is designed without a steering wheel, accelerator, or brake pedal, enabling complete driverless operation.

Photo credit: Kyodo

Its signature features include upward-opening butterfly doors and a large central touchscreen for passenger interaction.

Tesla has already begun mass production of the Cybercab and launched ride-hailing services in parts of the United States.

Photo credit: Kyodo

The vehicle will continue its Japan showcase tour, starting next Thursday in Osaka and from September 22 in Nagoya.